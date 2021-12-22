Overview of Dr. Jung Mi Haisman, MD

Dr. Jung Mi Haisman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Haisman works at Hawthorn Medical in N Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.