Dr. Jung Mi Haisman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Haisman's Office Locations
Hawthorn Medical Associates535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday10:00am - 7:15pmTuesday11:30am - 7:15pmWednesday11:30am - 7:15pmThursday11:30am - 7:15pmFriday11:30am - 7:15pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haisman did Surgery on both of my hands , it feels amazing after eight years. I have been a hairdresser for 36 years and it’s a God sent that Dr. Haisman came to my rescue…… my right hand was done in February and seven months after in September she did the left hand….WHAT AN AMAZING JOB ……GOD BLESS DR. HAISMAN ????????????????????????????????????
About Dr. Jung Mi Haisman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Korean
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Cen
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Haisman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haisman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haisman speaks French and Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Haisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haisman.
