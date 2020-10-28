Dr. Jung Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jung Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jung Park, MD
Dr. Jung Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sao Paulo School Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Pioneer Medical Group - Downey Office12214 Lakewood Blvd Ste 110, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 862-2775
Ear Nose & Throat - Brookshire Medical Office Building11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 302, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Park for about 25 years. He is the best OB I would never change doctors thanks to him I was able to have 4 kids he takes time to explain everything and answer all your questions, he doesn't rush sometimes they do take a little long but it's because he takes the time to explain everything you want to know and his staff everyone there is so nice he has his faithful nurse Yolanda she is the best they feel like family to me
About Dr. Jung Park, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1508872243
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Drew Med Center
- University Of Sao Paulo School Of Med
- University Of Sao Paulo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
