Overview of Dr. Jung Park, MD

Dr. Jung Park, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Warrington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.