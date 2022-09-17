Overview of Dr. Jung Youn, MD

Dr. Jung Youn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Youn works at Garden City Primary Medical Care in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.