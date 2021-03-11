Overview of Dr. Junghwan Choi, MD

Dr. Junghwan Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Choi works at Advanced Center For Urology in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.