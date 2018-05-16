Dr. Jungman Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jungman Suh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jungman Suh, MD
Dr. Jungman Suh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
Comprehensive Medical Office PC20801 Northern Blvd Fl 4, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 746-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Suh is a very caring and attentive when listening to my symptoms. He listens to all problems I am experiencing. He has come up with treatments that has helped my quality of life like no other doctor that I have seen. I have been experiencing pain for years that no other doctors were able to treat and control and he was able to help me. My quality of life is great now.
About Dr. Jungman Suh, MD
- Neurology
- English, Korean
- 1003076886
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- The Chicago Medical School
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suh speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.