Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225452899
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
