See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD

Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Cho works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cho to family and friends

    Dr. Cho's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cho

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD.

    About Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225452899
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jungsuk Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cho’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.