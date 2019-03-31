Overview of Dr. Junhee Lee, MD

Dr. Junhee Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Lee works at Tucker/Associates Eye Care/Lasr in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.