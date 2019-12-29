Overview

Dr. Junho Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Lees Medical Associates in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.