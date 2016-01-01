Dr. Junior King, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junior King, DPM
Overview of Dr. Junior King, DPM
Dr. Junior King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center.
Dr. King's Office Locations
North Island Podiatry Associates PC596 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (347) 442-5847Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Interfaith Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Junior King, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery
