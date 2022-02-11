Dr. Pittack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Junior Pittack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Junior Pittack, MD
Dr. Junior Pittack, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittack's Office Locations
- 1 3800 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 587-1008
Citrus Health4175 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 825-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When dealing with your mental healthcare it is imperative that you are honest with your provider. During 2021 I was blessed to have become a patient of Dr Pittack. And finding the medication curriculum that is right for me was a challenge. But I’m absolutely thriving a year later and I have the utmost respect and faith in Dr. Pittack. He’s always available to help and his compassion for helping his patients is impeccable. I would highly recommend if you are struggling with your own personal issues please contact Dr. Pittack to help you. I’m grateful for him and the way I am enjoying the things I love once again:)))!!
About Dr. Junior Pittack, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023053931
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittack has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.