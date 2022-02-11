See All Psychiatrists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Junior Pittack, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (52)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Junior Pittack, MD

Dr. Junior Pittack, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Pittack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3800 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 587-1008
  2. 2
    Citrus Health
    4175 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 825-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(48)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 11, 2022
When dealing with your mental healthcare it is imperative that you are honest with your provider. During 2021 I was blessed to have become a patient of Dr Pittack. And finding the medication curriculum that is right for me was a challenge. But I’m absolutely thriving a year later and I have the utmost respect and faith in Dr. Pittack. He’s always available to help and his compassion for helping his patients is impeccable. I would highly recommend if you are struggling with your own personal issues please contact Dr. Pittack to help you. I’m grateful for him and the way I am enjoying the things I love once again:)))!!
Susan — Feb 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Junior Pittack, MD
About Dr. Junior Pittack, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023053931
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pittack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pittack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pittack has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

