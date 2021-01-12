Overview of Dr. Junsoo Lee, MD

Dr. Junsoo Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Lee works at Cardiac Care Associates in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.