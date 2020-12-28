Overview

Dr. Junuk Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at The Woodlands Lung Clinic in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.