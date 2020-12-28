See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Junuk Kim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Junuk Kim, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Junuk Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at The Woodlands Lung Clinic in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rodolfo Oviedo, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Oviedo, MD
4.8 (67)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD
Dr. Lisa Haubert, MD
4.8 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Diego Copado, MD
Dr. Diego Copado, MD
5.0 (130)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier General and Colorectal Surgery
    3115 College Park Dr Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 242-1973
  2. 2
    Premier General and Colorectal Surgery, PA
    129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 212, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 303-2922
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier General and Colorectal Surgery
    847 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 303-2922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

    Dec 28, 2020
    From the first meet to the end he truley is a professional and kind hearted Dr. Thank you for you attention and care
    Enrique — Dec 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Junuk Kim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Junuk Kim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kim to family and friends

    Dr. Kim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Junuk Kim, MD.

    About Dr. Junuk Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497917553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital-Manhattan
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital-Manhattan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Junuk Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Junuk Kim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.