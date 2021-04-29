Dr. Jurgen Craig-Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig-Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jurgen Craig-Muller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jurgen Craig-Muller, MD
Dr. Jurgen Craig-Muller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Craig-Muller works at
Dr. Craig-Muller's Office Locations
1
Centracare Clinic1200 6th Ave N, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Directions (320) 240-2828Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Cape Cod Rheumatology Center - Hyannis Strawberry Hill Medical Building40 Quinlan Way Ste 206, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-0202Monday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Craig-Muller is thorough, interested in the whole medical picture in addition to the condition being treated. He is well-read and follows research in his field. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jurgen Craig-Muller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1073594123
Education & Certifications
- Med U Burlington|U Vt Sch Med
- Worcester Med Ctr-U Mass
- Worcester Meml Hosp
- EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig-Muller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig-Muller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig-Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig-Muller works at
Dr. Craig-Muller speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig-Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig-Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig-Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig-Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.