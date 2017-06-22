Overview of Dr. Jurij Bilyk, MD

Dr. Jurij Bilyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Bilyk works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.