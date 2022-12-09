Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Bunkis works at
Locations
Orange County Plastic Surgery4501 Birch St Ste B, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 888-9700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Arlen Ness Facility6050 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (949) 888-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I had a ruptured breast implant removed by a different surgeon paid by my insurance. I ended up with a major heart injury. I was not aware that the doctor was on Probation for the Use of Narcotics, Falsifying Prescriptions and much more. I will NEVER in my LIFE have another doctor perform any surgery on me again whether paid by insurance or not. "I Trust Dr. Bunkis With My LIFE." Dr. Bunkis is my, "Hero."
About Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Latvian and Spanish
- 1265658835
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School - Plastic Surgery Residency
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Columbia U) - General Surgery
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
