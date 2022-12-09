See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Bunkis works at Orange County Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Dublin, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Plastic Surgery
    4501 Birch St Ste B, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 888-9700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arlen Ness Facility
    6050 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 888-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I had a ruptured breast implant removed by a different surgeon paid by my insurance. I ended up with a major heart injury. I was not aware that the doctor was on Probation for the Use of Narcotics, Falsifying Prescriptions and much more. I will NEVER in my LIFE have another doctor perform any surgery on me again whether paid by insurance or not. "I Trust Dr. Bunkis With My LIFE." Dr. Bunkis is my, "Hero."
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Latvian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265658835
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School - Plastic Surgery Residency
    Residency
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Columbia U) - General Surgery
    Internship
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juris Bunkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunkis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunkis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunkis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunkis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunkis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

