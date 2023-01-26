See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (155)
Map Pin Small Smyrna, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD

Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine- RockFord IL|University of Illinois College of Medicine- Rockford, IL|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine-Rockford, Il and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Shibayama works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Smyrna in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shibayama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Smyrna
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 300, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Upper Back Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Disorders
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Difficulty With Walking
Disc Replacement
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Endoscopic Discectomy
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dan S. — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1992758981
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Medical College|Rush University
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine- RockFord IL|University of Illinois College of Medicine- Rockford, IL|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine-Rockford, Il
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibayama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shibayama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shibayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shibayama works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Smyrna in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shibayama’s profile.

    Dr. Shibayama has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shibayama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibayama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibayama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shibayama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shibayama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.