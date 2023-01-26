Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibayama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine- RockFord IL|University of Illinois College of Medicine- Rockford, IL|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine-Rockford, Il and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Shibayama's Office Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Smyrna300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 300, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 703-2566
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A friend of mine told me about Dr. Juris Shibayama who fused his back about 10 years ago. My first time at his office Dr Shibayama was on time, he is a pleasant fellow, easy to talk to and by no means arrogant. I felt comfortable talking with him, and he patiently answered all my questions. I suffered with a painful back since 2014. Dr. Shibayama ordered an MRI of my lower back. After seeing my MRI etc. he told me what my options are and what he thought was the best for my condition. He recommended an Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion. I did research on this procedure and agreed to have it done. My surgery is scheduled for next month and I feel confident that he will do a good job. By 65 you become a pretty good judge of character. So far I'm impressed with Dr. Shibayama, he seems to practice the golden rule, a rare quality these days.
About Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College|Rush University
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois College of Medicine- RockFord IL|University of Illinois College of Medicine- Rockford, IL|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine-Rockford, Il
Dr. Shibayama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shibayama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shibayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shibayama has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shibayama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibayama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibayama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shibayama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shibayama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.