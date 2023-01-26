Overview of Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD

Dr. Juris Shibayama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine- RockFord IL|University of Illinois College of Medicine- Rockford, IL|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine-Rockford, Il and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Shibayama works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Smyrna in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.