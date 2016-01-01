See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Riverhead, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD

Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Elbayar works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Riverhead in Riverhead, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY, Huntington Station, NY and Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elbayar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Associates - Riverhead
    889 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 386-3500
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow
    1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 324-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2110
  4. 4
    Office
    185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 758-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Disorders
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Disorders
Elbow Disorders
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Disorders

Treatment frequency



Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073930095
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Institute For Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbayar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbayar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

