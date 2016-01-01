Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD
Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Elbayar's Office Locations
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Riverhead889 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 386-3500
2
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2110
4
Office185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justen Elbayar, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1073930095
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Institute For Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Stony Brook University
