Dr. Justen Sumner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sumner works at Center for Gynecology and Women's Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.