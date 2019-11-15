See All Ophthalmologists in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Justin Aaker

Ophthalmology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Aaker

Dr. Justin Aaker is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Aaker works at Well Life Counseling & Therapy, Goergetown, TX in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reveal Eye
    3613 Williams Dr Ste 703, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 686-1224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Justin Aaker

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144422908
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University, St Louis
    • University of Rochester
    • Michigan State University
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
