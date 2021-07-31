See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Munster, IN
Dr. Justin Abraham, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
13 years of experience

Dr. Justin Abraham, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.

Dr. Abraham works at Neurology Consultants of Northwest Indiana, PC in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Indiana Neurological Associates PC
    801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 (219) 836-2995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • St. Catherine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke in Young Adults Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Jul 31, 2021
    Have seen Dr. Abraham for a couple of years now. Has always listened and was willing to try a different treatment if something didn't work. My previous 2 neurologists weren't very willing to every try anything differnet.
    — Jul 31, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Abraham, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225322522
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Neurology Consultants of Northwest Indiana, PC in Munster, IN. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

