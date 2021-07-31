Overview

Dr. Justin Abraham, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Neurology Consultants of Northwest Indiana, PC in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.