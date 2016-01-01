Dr. Justin Alvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Alvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Alvey, MD
Dr. Justin Alvey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Primary Children's Hospital.
Dr. Alvey works at
Dr. Alvey's Office Locations
Pediatric Gastroenterology81 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Directions (801) 213-7737
Comprehensive Care Clinic100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Directions (801) 213-3599
University Pediatric Clinic50 N Medical Dr # CLINIC6, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2205
Hospital Affiliations
- Primary Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Alvey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Ut
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvey works at
Dr. Alvey speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.