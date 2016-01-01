See All Pediatricians in Salt Lake City, UT
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Alvey, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Alvey, MD

Dr. Justin Alvey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Primary Children's Hospital.

Dr. Alvey works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Gastroenterology
    81 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 213-7737
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Care Clinic
    100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 213-3599
  3. 3
    University Pediatric Clinic
    50 N Medical Dr # CLINIC6, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Primary Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Care Health Systems
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Alvey, MD
    About Dr. Justin Alvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346248465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Utah Ut
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Alvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvey works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Alvey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

