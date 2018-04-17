Dr. Justin Amaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Amaro, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Amaro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Amaro works at
Locations
Amaro Integrative Medicine1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1048, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 576-4999
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Amaro?
Dr. Amaro and his staff are superb! They understand that other issues arise after an appointment has been made and always reassure the patient that they will take care of those issues. Dr. Amaro has never rushed me and always comes across as having all the time necessary for my appointment. Awesome job to him and his staff.
About Dr. Justin Amaro, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194043216
Education & Certifications
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amaro works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.