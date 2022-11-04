Overview of Dr. Justin Averna, DO

Dr. Justin Averna, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Averna works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.