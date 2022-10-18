Overview of Dr. Justin Baker, MD

Dr. Justin Baker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Jackson Oncology Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.