Dr. Justin Banks, DPM
Overview of Dr. Justin Banks, DPM
Dr. Justin Banks, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Magna, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
Exodus Healthcare Network3665 S 8400 W Ste 110, Magna, UT 84044 Directions (801) 250-9638Monday7:00am - 10:00pmTuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmThursday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 10:00pmSunday7:00am - 10:00pm
Exodus Healthcare Network3336 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 201, West Valley, UT 84120 Directions (801) 250-9638Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He truly cares about me and my issues. Spent well over an hour making sure all my questions were answered and that I was comfortable with the plan. Feels like a family member or friend is taking care of me.
About Dr. Justin Banks, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Albanian
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banks speaks Albanian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
