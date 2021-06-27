Overview of Dr. Justin Banks, DPM

Dr. Justin Banks, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Magna, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Banks works at Exodus Healthcare Network in Magna, UT with other offices in West Valley, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.