Dr. Justin Banks, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Banks, DPM

Dr. Justin Banks, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Magna, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Banks works at Exodus Healthcare Network in Magna, UT with other offices in West Valley, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banks' Office Locations

    Exodus Healthcare Network
    3665 S 8400 W Ste 110, Magna, UT 84044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 250-9638
    Monday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Exodus Healthcare Network
    3336 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 201, West Valley, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 250-9638
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 27, 2021
    He truly cares about me and my issues. Spent well over an hour making sure all my questions were answered and that I was comfortable with the plan. Feels like a family member or friend is taking care of me.
    Jenn C — Jun 27, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Banks, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Albanian
    • 1356726749
    Education & Certifications

    • White Memorial Medical Center
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Banks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

