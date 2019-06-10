Overview

Dr. Justin Barrow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Barrow works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic- in Bryan, TX with other offices in Belton, TX and College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.