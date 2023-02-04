Dr. Bartley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Bartley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Bartley, MD
Dr. Justin Bartley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado Denver
Dr. Bartley works at
Dr. Bartley's Office Locations
Azalea Orhtopedics South Broadway Clinic8101 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Azalea Orthopedics Mount Pleasant Clinic305 W 20th St, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (903) 577-5661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant demeanor Worked to reschedule my surgery earlier
About Dr. Justin Bartley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Denver
- Scott & White Hosp-Tex A&M U
- Scott & White Hosp-Texas A&M U
- United States Air Force Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bartley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartley has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.