Dr. Justin Bartos III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Bartos III works at Dr. Patricia D O'Toole - DO in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Hurst, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.