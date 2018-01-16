Dr. Justin Bennet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Bennet, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Bennet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Locations
-
1
Monterey Bay Gastroenterology PC1505 Soquel Dr Ste 12, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 713-5050
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am mystified by criticisms of Dr. Bennett and his staff, because the circumstances they describe are so at odds with my experiences. He performed a colonoscopy and esophago-gastroduodenoscopy (the other end of my digestive tract) five years ago, and will be checking out my upper end again in a week or so (don't need the colonoscopy this time around, TBTG). To me he has been pleasant, knowledgeable, supportive, open to questions, and apparently willing to spend as much time as needed to put
About Dr. Justin Bennet, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134299308
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
