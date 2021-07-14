Dr. Justin Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Bergman, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Bergman, MD
Dr. Justin Bergman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bergman works at
Dr. Bergman's Office Locations
-
1
Williamson Street Campus225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergman?
You will never meet a specialist like Dr. Bergman. He is professional, highly skilled and very knowledgeable. His bedside manner is fantastic. He has performed surgery on me, and I healed so quickly due to his skill. My father also had neck surgery performed later in life and the recovery time due to his skill, in my mind was minimized. Dr. Bergman is an old fashioned doctor who cares about his patients and listens. There is no better doctor, surgeon or person in my mind. Highly recommend to anyone looking for the best ENT.
About Dr. Justin Bergman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1487726048
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman works at
Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.