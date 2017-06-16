See All General Surgeons in Whittier, CA
Dr. Justin Braverman, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Braverman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Braverman works at PIH Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Aho, MD
    12291 Washington Blvd Ste 102, Whittier, CA 90606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 789-5444
  2. 2
    Colorectal Surgery
    12462 Putnam St Ste 500, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 789-5449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Appendicitis
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2017
    Dr Braverman is a true doctor and he is never in a rush when you have an appointment. He really listens and has a compassionat personality.
    Frances Rodriguez in Santa Fe Springs,Ca — Jun 16, 2017
    About Dr. Justin Braverman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376699504
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School

