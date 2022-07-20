Dr. Justin Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Brown, DPM
Overview of Dr. Justin Brown, DPM
Dr. Justin Brown, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Permian Basin Foot & Ankle4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 305, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 888-7149
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
He a good doctor
About Dr. Justin Brown, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003110834
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Abilene Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.