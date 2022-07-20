Overview of Dr. Justin Brown, DPM

Dr. Justin Brown, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Permian Basin Foot & Ankle in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.