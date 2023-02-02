Overview of Dr. Justin Brown, MD

Dr. Justin Brown, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Med Savannah Campus|Mercer University School of Medicine Savannah and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Savannah, GA with other offices in Rincon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.