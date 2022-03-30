Dr. Justin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Brown, MD
Dr. Justin Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
CEENTA SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894
Belmont400 Park St, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 295-3700
Huntersville10305 Hamptons Park Dr # 101, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 295-3600
Monroe1632 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 295-3725Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University2325 W Arbors Dr Ste 104, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown took the time to explain what my operation would entail and what outcome I could expect and he was absolutely correct on all aspects. Would highly recommend Dr. Brown
About Dr. Justin Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vitreoretinal Diseases/Wilmer Eye Institute
- Johns Hopkins Hospital/Wilmer Eye Institute
- Johns Hopkins/Sinai Hospital Internal Medicine
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
