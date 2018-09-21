Overview

Dr. Justin Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Verona, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Dermatology Group in Verona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.