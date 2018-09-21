Dr. Justin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Verona, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Dermatology Group60 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing patient care! Awesome clinical perspective as well!!
About Dr. Justin Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
