Dr. Justin Call, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Call is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Call, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Call, MD
Dr. Justin Call, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Call works at
Dr. Call's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Cancer Specialists - West Jordan/Jordan Valley3592 W 9000 S Ste 200, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (435) 264-5993Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Utah Cancer Specialists3838 S 700 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (435) 264-5992Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Call?
About Dr. Justin Call, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1124172697
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Call has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Call accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Call has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Call works at
Dr. Call has seen patients for Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Call on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Call. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Call.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Call, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Call appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.