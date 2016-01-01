Overview of Dr. Justin Call, MD

Dr. Justin Call, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Call works at Utah Cancer Specialists - West Jordan/Jordan Valley in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.