Dr. Justin Cashman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Cashman, MD
Dr. Justin Cashman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Cashman works at
Dr. Cashman's Office Locations
Performance Orthopedics130 Admiral Cochrane Dr Ste 303, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend.
About Dr. Justin Cashman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cashman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cashman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Cashman has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cashman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Cashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cashman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.