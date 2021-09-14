Dr. Justin Charton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Charton, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Charton, MD
Dr. Justin Charton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conway, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Charton's Office Locations
Magie-Mabrey Eye Clinic Conway924 MAIN ST, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 327-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Conway Regional Medical Center2302 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 329-3831
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has treated me, my husband and my elderly mother. We greatly appreciate his level of care in every situation. He adjusts to the situation, he is very efficient and knowledgable and he takes the time to listen.
About Dr. Justin Charton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charton has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Charton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.