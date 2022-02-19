Dr. Justin Chura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Chura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Chura, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia and CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Chura works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (855) 396-4974
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chura performed a robotic hysterectomy on me two days ago, and I feel great! My daughter-in-law, who is a department supervisor in Radiation Oncology, recommended him, and I’m so glad I followed her advice. Dr. Chura is knowledgeable, current with latest medical news and procedures, honest, sincere and optimistic. He patiently answered my many questions and was very reassuring. Definitely one of Crozer’s Crown Jewels. I give him five stars!
About Dr. Justin Chura, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Chura has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
