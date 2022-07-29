Dr. Justin Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Clark, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
All Seasons Allergy & Asthma115 E Beech Ave, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 862-3020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
All Seasons Allergy & Asthma362 Beal Pkwy NW Ste 105, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Directions (850) 862-3020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son had an severe allergic reaction to peanuts, ever since going to Dr.Clark he has been much better. Will definitely be going back. The nursing and reception staff are also great!
About Dr. Justin Clark, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538129085
Education & Certifications
- University Of Health Sciences
