Dr. Justin Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Clark, MD
Dr. Justin Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi3350 Eagle Park Dr NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 454-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had lower back fusions and it been almost 5 months and doing great
About Dr. Justin Clark, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.