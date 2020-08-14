Dr. Justin Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Dermatology & Skin Cancer Ctr3601 22ND ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-7193
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
I was so pleased with my visit. Dr Clark and Jennifer his nurse were both very friendly and took time to explain everything. I was seen quickly, no long wait.
About Dr. Justin Clark, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1639164098
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science
- University TX Med Brnch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.