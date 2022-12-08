Overview of Dr. Justin Clayton, MD

Dr. Justin Clayton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Clayton works at Ft. Smith Rheumatology PC in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.