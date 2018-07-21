Dr. Justin Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Davis, MD
Dr. Justin Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Neuroscience Associates of Kansas City12200 W 106th St Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 541-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr. Davis for my surgery after working with him and his patients in the Ortho/Neuro/Trauma unit of an Overland Park Hospital. He is kind, knowledgeable, thorough, and conservative in his treatments. I like that he is not always ready to jump into surgery as a "fix". He spent a lot of time with me, showing me the MRI results and explaining what he thought would help me the most. His office staff are great to work with and appointments were easy to schedule.
About Dr. Justin Davis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.