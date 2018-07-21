Overview of Dr. Justin Davis, MD

Dr. Justin Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.