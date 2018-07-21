See All Neurosurgeons in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Justin Davis, MD

Neurosurgery
2.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Davis, MD

Dr. Justin Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Associates of Kansas City
    12200 W 106th St Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 21, 2018
    I chose Dr. Davis for my surgery after working with him and his patients in the Ortho/Neuro/Trauma unit of an Overland Park Hospital. He is kind, knowledgeable, thorough, and conservative in his treatments. I like that he is not always ready to jump into surgery as a "fix". He spent a lot of time with me, showing me the MRI results and explaining what he thought would help me the most. His office staff are great to work with and appointments were easy to schedule.
    Cathy B in Shawnee, KS — Jul 21, 2018
    About Dr. Justin Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487817946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

