Dr. Justin Dexter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dexter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Dexter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Dexter, MD
Dr. Justin Dexter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.
Dr. Dexter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dexter's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians of Central New York5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4M, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 362-3937
-
2
Laserview Of Central New York225 Greenfield Pkwy Ste 110, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 423-5114
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dexter?
Very good doctor. Explains everything well and will repeat it when you still don’t fully understand it, which happened when I had to have a follow up surgery. Busy office; but it runs like clock work. Entire staff is very nice, knowledgeable and helpful. Dr Dexter also took my fear away from eye surgery, which I’d had for a very long time.
About Dr. Justin Dexter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1336309723
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dexter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dexter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dexter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dexter works at
Dr. Dexter has seen patients for Floaters and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dexter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dexter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dexter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dexter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dexter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.