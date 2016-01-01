Dr. Donovan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM
Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oradell, NJ.
Dr. Donovan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Donovan's Office Locations
-
1
New Jersey Foot and Ankle Center680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 204, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 261-9445Monday10:00am - 6:45pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday10:00am - 6:45pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donovan?
About Dr. Justin Donovan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831570159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donovan works at
Dr. Donovan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.