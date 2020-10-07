Dr. Dowdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Dowdy, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Dowdy, MD
Dr. Justin Dowdy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.
Dr. Dowdy's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 502, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
C5,C6, and C7 fusion. My surgery went fantastic! I'm 3 weeks post-op, and feel better than I have in several years.
About Dr. Justin Dowdy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1477796365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dowdy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowdy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdy.
