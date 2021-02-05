Dr. Justin Dredge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dredge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Dredge, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Dredge, MD
Dr. Justin Dredge, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Dredge works at
Dr. Dredge's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Institute for Ophthalmic Surgery5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 545, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 906-2929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Justin Dredge for Glaucoma and Cataract consultation and treatments. I was diagnosed with a complicated Uveitic Cataract and Glaucoma. An imminent surgery was needed. Before that, I was advised to take some prescription drops to remedy the eye pressure. The drops did help in easing the eye pain and pressure which I usually experience late in the afternoon or evening after a tiring day. When I was ready, some pre-operation procedures were performed. He employed the use of three technological instruments and was determined to get the correct measurements of my eye. He told me all the necessary information and precautions I needed to take before the actual operation. Even mentioning the realistic probabilities that there are complications depending on how my eye reacts. The operation was smooth and almost no pain. It was blurry on the first day but it was clearer already. Eventually, it became back as normal. Feels so great to have my vision back!
About Dr. Justin Dredge, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780069294
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dredge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dredge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dredge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dredge works at
Dr. Dredge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dredge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dredge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dredge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.