Overview of Dr. Justin Dumont, DO

Dr. Justin Dumont, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med|Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Carolinas Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Dumont works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Midlothian, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.