Dr. Justin Dumont, DO

Pain Medicine
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Dumont, DO

Dr. Justin Dumont, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med|Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Carolinas Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Dumont works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Midlothian, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dumont's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis
    13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 379-2414
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Chippenham
    1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 810-5223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Dumont came highly recommended and lived up to expectations. From my initial office visit to my procedure I was impressed with him and his staff. He diagnosed my problem almost immediately and during the procedure he constantly comforted me by asking me how I was feeling. He reviewed my chart in the office and again during the procedure. My recovery is just as he told me and I look forward to my follow up visit in a few weeks.
    Rose Arthur — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Justin Dumont, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Dumont, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dumont has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dumont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

